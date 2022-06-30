BD Unveils Molecular Diagnostic Combination Test For COVID-19, Flu, RSV

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) announced the BD MAX Respiratory Viral Panel, a combination test for SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A + B and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, has been CE marked to the IVD directive 98/79/EC. The test uses a single nasal swab or a single nasopharyngeal swab sample to find if a patient has COVID-19 or the flu or RSV.

"SARS-Cov-2, influenza and RSV are a triple threat, as patient symptoms and clinical presentation can be nearly identical. A combined testing panel is key to enabling clinicians to quickly and efficiently diagnose, differentiate and treat patients to help manage the spread of the infections," said Nikos Pavlidis, vice president of Molecular Diagnostics at BD.

The company plans to submit for Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA in the coming weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.