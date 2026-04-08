BD Unveils HemoSphere Stream for Continuous Noninvasive BP Monitoring

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, recently announced the launch of its HemoSphere Stream Module, a new solution that enables continuous, noninvasive blood pressure monitoring across compatible bedside monitors.

From an investor standpoint, the launch reinforces BD’s focus on innovation within its Advanced Patient Monitoring portfolio, a key growth area driven by rising demand for safer, data-driven care. The ability to integrate with existing multiparameter monitors lowers adoption friction, while alignment with clinical recommendations for continuous monitoring could support faster uptake.

Likely Trend of BDX Stock Following the News

Shares of BDX have traded flat since the announcement on Tuesday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company lost 20.2% compared with the industry’s 3.3% decline and the S&P 500’s 3.6% fall.

The HemoSphere Stream launch can support BD’s long-term growth by expanding its reach in advanced patient monitoring and enabling wider adoption through noninvasive, easy-to-integrate solutions. It opens up recurring revenue streams via consumables while strengthening customer stickiness and positioning BD to benefit from the growing demand for continuous, data-driven patient care.

BDX currently has a market capitalization of $44 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the Launch

BDX’s HemoSphere Stream Module is designed to deliver continuous, noninvasive blood pressure monitoring by providing real-time, beat-to-beat arterial waveform data through a finger cuff-based system. The module integrates directly with compatible multiparameter patient monitors, allowing clinicians to view continuous hemodynamic data without requiring invasive arterial lines. Compact and easy to deploy, it mounts onto standard IV poles, ensuring minimal disruption to existing clinical workflows. When paired with the VitaWave Plus Finger Cuff and accessories, it forms the VitaWave Plus System, which has been validated for accuracy against traditional arterial line measurements.

Clinically, the solution addresses a key gap associated with intermittent blood pressure checks, which are typically performed every few minutes and may miss critical fluctuations. By enabling continuous monitoring, the system helps clinicians detect and respond to hemodynamic instability, such as intraoperative hypotension, in real time. The launch also aligns with recommendations from the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation advocating for continuous, noninvasive monitoring to improve patient outcomes. Overall, the innovation enhances visibility into patient status across a broader range of care settings, supporting safer and more proactive clinical decision-making.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the global non-invasive blood pressure monitors market size was calculated at $32.34 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from $34.61 billion in 2026 to approximately $63.18 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.93% from 2026 to 2035.

The non-invasive blood pressure monitors market is projected to witness continued growth, driven by the prevalence of hypertension, an aging population and technological advancements.

Other News

BD recently announced the European launch of its BD Pyxis Pro Dispensing Solution and BD Incada Connected Care Platform. The combined offering leverages automation and AI-driven insights to streamline medication workflows, reduce inefficiencies and free up clinician time for patient care.

Per management, these innovations set a new standard for data-driven medication management. By bringing the integrated platform to European hospitals, BD aims to enhance medication availability, improve operational efficiency and support better patient outcomes.

BDX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, BDX carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Phibro Animal Health PAHC, GE HealthCare Technologies GEHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Phibro Animal Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

GE HealthCare Technologies, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.44, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. Revenues of $5.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

GEHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.1% compared with the industry’s 12% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.3% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.