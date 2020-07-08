BD Unveils BD PurPrep Patient Preoperative Skin Preparation

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, also popularly known as BD, recently launched BD PurPrep patient preoperative skin preparation with sterile solution, the first and only fully sterile povidone-iodine plus isopropyl alcohol single-use antiseptic skin preparation commercially available in the United States.

This is expected to boost the company’s Life Sciences segment.

BD PurPrep at a Glance

The new BD PurPrep formulation comprises of a fluid-resistant, film-forming polymer designed to facilitate drape adhesion and help create a durable anti-microbial barrier that helps iodine bind to the skin for residual antimicrobial activity. In an irrigation study emulating real-world clinical practice, BD PurPrep patient preoperative skin preparation with sterile solution stayed on the skin immediately following a saline challenge.

More About BD PurPrep

Other than BD ChloraPrep patient preoperative skin preparation, BD PurPrep is the first and only fully sterile skin preparation available that utilizes a single-use applicator specifically designed to curb cross-contamination and promote aseptic non-touch technique. The BD PurPrep patient preoperative skin preparation is an effective skin preparation option when the use of a chlorhexidine gluconate is contra-indicated or the patient is sensitive to CHG.

By developing fully sterile PurPrep and ChloraPrep, BD is offering healthcare experts a more complete set of tools to mitigate the risk of intrinsic contamination in antiseptic solutions.

By adding a non-CHG, fully sterile skin preparation option, BD is broadening the availability of tools to help mitigate the risk of infection in patients with CHG sensitivities and during procedures where CHG/IPA is not indicated.

Notably, the new BD PurPrep sterile solution will include a mark to indicate that the solution is sterile. Though not required by the FDA, BD developed this mark to differentiate sterile solutions from non-sterile antiseptic skin preparations. Also, BD PurPrep will replace Prevail and Prevail FX, and is available now through BD and other distribution partners.

Other Developments

In February 2020, the company announced that BD Synapsys microbiology informatics solution, the company’s integrated diagnostics informatics platform, has been authorized by the Underwriters Laboratory Cybersecurity Assurance Program. This independent program utilizes standardized, testable criteria for evaluating software vulnerabilities and weaknesses.

Around the same time, the company announced that the BD Kiestra ReadA is device listed with the FDA. The BD Kiestra ReadA, which is available as a standalone instrument, helps enhance operational efficiency in clinical microbiology laboratories by automating routine plate-management tasks and offering proficiency through standardized digital image acquisition.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global infection control market size was estimated at $150.4 billion in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period of 2018-2025. Hence, this launch is well-timed.

