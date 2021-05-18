BD To Build $200-mln Manufacturing Facility In Spain

(RTTNews) - BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (BDX) Tuesday announced its decision to build a $200-million manufacturing facility in Zaragoza, Spain.

According to BD, the construction of the new plant in the city of Zaragoza to produce drug delivery devices will start in late 2021.

The plant will have an area of 8,000 square meters initially with workforce of 150 people, and by 2030, it is expected to develop to 30,000 square meters, employing up to 600 people.

The new site represents a portion of 1.2 billion investment over four years to advance BD's manufacturing capacity and technology for pre-fillable syringes and advanced drug delivery systems as part of its 2025 growth strategy announced in December 2020.

Currenltly, BD has three production plants in Spain in sites including Fraga, which is a key production site for the Covid-19 vaccination injection devices, San Agustín de Guadalix, and Almaraz.

"After the December 2020 announcement of BD's intention to build a new plant in Europe, a detailed site location search process resulted in Zaragoza, Aragon being selected because of the optimal conditions offered by the region, the synergies that could be produced with BD's Fraga facility, and the results and excellent performance of the plants that currently exist in Spain," Lourdes López, general director of BD in Spain and Portugal, said.

