BD Stock Down Despite Making Progress in the Treatment of PAD Lesions

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, announced the enrollment of the first patient in the XTRACT Registry. It is a prospective, multi-center, single-arm, post-market registry study designed to assess the real-world performance of the Rotarex Catheter System in the treatment of patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) lesions.

It is worth mentioning that the Rotarex Catheter System offers dual functionality as both an atherectomy and thrombectomy device and has been designed to efficiently remove both plaque and thrombus. This is expected to make it an effective treatment for various PAD lesions in peripheral arteries.

The XTRACT Registry is expected to enroll up to six hundred patients across clinical sites in the United States. Patients will undergo follow-up evaluations at 30 days, six months and 12 months post-procedure to assess both safety and effectiveness of the Rotarex Catheter System in everyday clinical practice.

The latest announcement is a significant stepping stone for BD to boost its Peripheral Intervention (PI) business unit of the BD Interventional segment and strengthen its foothold in the niche space.

Likely Trend of BD Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of the company lost nearly 3.8% till Friday’s closing.

Historically, the company has gained a top-line boost from its various product innovations. Although the latest announcement is likely to be beneficial for BDX’s top-line growth in the future, the stock declined overall.

BD currently has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion. It has an earnings yield of 7.9%, higher than the industry’s 6.6%. In the last reported quarter, BDX delivered an earnings surprise of 7.6%.

Significance of BDX’s Announcement

Per BDX’s estimates, PAD currently affects more than 21 million Americans and over 200 million people worldwide. If left untreated, it can lead to increased risk of cardiovascular complications and lower limb amputation.

BD’s management believes that the enrollment of the first patient will likely be a significant milestone to generate robust, real-world evidence supporting the Rotarex Catheter System. The company expects to begin gathering these additional clinical insights that will help physicians enhance patient outcomes and advance PAD care.

Industry Prospects in Favor of BD

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global PAD market was estimated at $7.3 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach $11.3 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 5.2%. Factors like the rising disease burden and continuous technological advancements are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest milestone is expected to provide a significant boost to BD's business.

BDX’s Notable Development

In August, BD reported its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein its PI business unit’s performance reflected strong growth in Peripheral Vascular Disease, driven by strength in the Rotarex Atherectomy System.

BD’s Share Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 21.8% in the past year against the industry’s 1.4% rise and the S&P 500’s gain of 13.9%.



BDX's Zacks Rank

Currently, BD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

