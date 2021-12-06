BD Selects "embecta" As Name Of New Diabetes Care Business-Spinoff Company - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX) announced that it has selected "embecta" as the name of the independent, publicly-traded company that will hold BD's Diabetes Care business upon the completion of the previously announced spinoff.

The spinoff is expected to close in the second quarter of calendar year 2022, primarily subject to the final approval of the BD Board of Directors.

The name "embecta" represents the future company's commitment to people living with diabetes and its corporate heritage, with the "em-" prefix evoking empathy for people living with diabetes and the empowerment of the new company and the "bect" imbibed from Becton.

As announced earlier, Devdatt Kurdikar, worldwide president of BD Diabetes Care, will become CEO of embecta upon completion of the spinoff, while Jake Elguicze will serve as senior vice president and chief financial officer.

