Markets
BDX

BD, Scanwell To Develop At-Home Rapid Test For COVID-19 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) and Scanwell Health announced a collaboration to create an at-home rapid test for SARS-CoV-2 using a BD antigen test and the Scanwell Health mobile app. Becton, Dickinson plans to produce a lateral flow antigen test and pair it with the Scanwell mobile app. The app will provide step-by-step instructions on how to collect and transfer a nasal swab sample and use the mobile device's camera to analyze and interpret results.

Scanwell Health, a provider of at-home medical testing, is the first and only to receive FDA 510(k) clearance for an over-the-counter diagnostic smartphone application.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BDX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More