BD Says Rapid Antigen And PCR Tests For COVID-19 Will Detect Omicron Variant

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) or BD said that it actively monitors new and developing COVID-19 variants of concern to ensure the integrity and performance of its assays. BD has conducted an analysis of the recently identified Omicron variant of concern and the company is confident that rapid antigen and PCR tests for COVID-19 will detect the novel variant.

The company noted that its team has evaluated over 3.5 million genomes to monitor for emerging variants. Variants of concern have been tested by BD and partners and no undetectable variants have been identified.

