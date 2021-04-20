BD Recalls Certain Lots Of ChloraPrep Hi-Lite Orange 26 ML Applicator

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Tuesday announced a voluntary recall of specified lots of ChloraPrep Hi-Lite Orange 26 mL Applicator and 70% v/v isopropyl alcohol to the user level due to a defective applicator.

The product is used as an antiseptic for the preparation of the patient's skin prior to surgery to help reduce bacteria that potentially can cause skin infection.

In certain lots, the applicator end cap was improperly secured due to a manufacturing error. This can result in broken glass and solution dropping out of the applicator once activated. In some cases, the glass ampules can drop out before activation and shatter if striking a hard surface, resulting in solution and glass fragments scattering in the procedure area and potentially causing injury to patients and health care professionals. These products were distributed in the United States and Puerto Rico.

As part of the voluntary recall, the company is notifying customers and distributors affected by the recall. BD's Customer Recall Notification provides instructions to customers and distributors for disposal and replacement of the impacted ChloraPrep Hi-Lite Orange 26 mL Applicator.

