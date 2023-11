(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Tuesday named Ronald Silverman as executive vice president and chief medical officer, effective Dec. 4.

Silverman succeeds William Sigmund, who had announced his wish to retire in June this year.

Silverman was chief medical officer at 3M Health Care before joining BD.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.