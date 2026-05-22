BD Launches Elyra Thulium Fiber Laser System for Kidney Stone Care

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, recently announced the launch of the Elyra Thulium Fiber Laser (TFL) System, an advanced laser platform within its kidney stone care portfolio. The system is designed to improve efficiency, versatility and procedural workflow across urologic stone management and soft tissue procedures.

Management stated that Elyra reflects BD’s commitment to rapid innovation by delivering technology that enables clinicians to provide efficient, high-quality patient care. The combination of advanced TFL technology and a clinician-centric design, Elyra streamlines kidney stone treatment while offering greater adaptability across a wide range of procedures.

Likely Trend of BDX Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, BDX shares lost 0.5% at yesterday’s closing. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have declined 24.7% compared with the industry’s 9.4% fall. However, the S&P 500 has risen 9.1% in the same timeframe.

The introduction of the Elyra TFL System may strengthen investor confidence in BD’s urology and medical technology portfolio. Expanding its end-to-end kidney stone management offerings could support broader adoption among healthcare providers and enhance BD’s competitive positioning in the growing urologic care market. Continued innovation and clinician-focused product development may contribute to long-term growth opportunities for the company.

BDX currently has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion.



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More on the Elyra TFL System

The Elyra TFL System utilizes advanced Thulium Fiber Laser technology to support efficient stone dusting and reduce stone migration. The system’s air-cooled design enables quieter operation and a smaller footprint. BD is offering the platform in two configurations — Elyra and Elyra Plus — allowing flexibility to meet varying operational requirements.

The Elyra TFL System features an intuitive user interface, quick startup, customizable presets and an optional wireless footswitch to simplify workflows in stone lithotripsy and soft tissue procedures. The platform also enables faster advancements for future technology generations to address evolving clinician and patient needs.

BD recently carried out its first clinical procedures using the Elyra Plus TFL System at a leading medical center. Urologists and laser technicians reported positive experiences with the system’s usability and integrated safety features.

With Elyra, BD continues to strengthen its urologic stone management portfolio, offering solutions across access, dilation, visualization, fragmentation, removal and drainage. The Elyra and Elyra Plus TFL Systems are currently available in the United States.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Fortune Business Insights, the urology lasers market is valued at $1.37 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% through 2033.

Factors like the rising prevalence of urological disorders, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and strong momentum for thulium fiber laser adoption are driving the market’s growth.

Other News

Recently, BD exited the second quarter of fiscal 2026 with better-than-expected results and solid top-line results. Robust performances by all segments and both geographic regions on a reported basis were encouraging.

Apart from these, there were a few other developments during the recent period. BDX announced the commercial launch of the BD CentroVena One Insertion System (Medical Essentials segment), the BD Pyxis Pro Dispensing Solution, the BD Incada Connected Care Platform in Europe and the HemoSphere Stream Module (all within the Connected Care segment). The company also progressed on the regulatory front, where it received CE Marking for the Revello Vascular Covered Stent and the Liverty TIPS Stent Graft and FDA 510(k) clearance for Surgiphor 1000mL (all within the Interventional segment).

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price

Becton, Dickinson and Company price | Becton, Dickinson and Company Quote

BDX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, BDX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical WST, Globus Medical GMED and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

West Pharmaceutical, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 earnings per share (EPS) of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

West Pharmaceutical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9%. WST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Globus Medical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%.

Globus Medical has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2%. GMED’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.