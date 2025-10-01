BD & Henry Ford Health Tie-Up to Enhance Community Pharmacy Experience

Last week, Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, announced a pharmacy automation partnership with Henry Ford Health. The tie-up aims to enhance medication storage and prescription delivery, with an initial focus on a robotic solution enabling patients to pick up select prescriptions at their convenience 24/7.

Per the collaboration terms, BD and Henry Ford Health are expected to develop multiple applications of the BD Rowa Vmax, a pharmacy automation robot. The first deployment will likely enhance the prescription retrieval processes at Henry Ford Health's hospital-based community pharmacies in Southeast and Central Michigan.

BD is currently working with Henry Ford Health to identify additional use cases for this automated pharmacy solution and other technologies.

The latest partnership is a significant stepping stone for BD to boost its Pharmacy Automation business under the Medication Management Solutions (MMS) unit of the BD Medical segment and strengthen its foothold in the niche space across the nation.

Rationale Behind BDX’s Collaboration

Per management, the BD Rowa Vmax (which is widely used across Europe) is renowned for its high-speed, modular high-capacity robotic storage system that automates the storage and dispensing of medications. By integrating BD Rowa Vmax into Henry Ford Health's pharmacy operations, patients will likely benefit from enhanced access to their prescriptions — whether picking up from a community location or upon discharge from the hospital.

Per Henry Ford Health’s management, the partnership with BD is expected to introduce automation at every pharmacy touchpoint. This, in turn, will likely enable its teams to focus on high-impact, patient-centered work.

Industry Prospects in Favor of BD

Per a report by SkyQuest Technology, the global pharmaceutical automation market is anticipated to grow from $8.38 billion in 2024 to $19.03 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.8%. Factors like the rising use of robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing and technological advancements are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest partnership is expected to significantly strengthen BD’s foothold.

BDX’s Notable Development

In August, BD reported its third-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein its MMS business unit’s performance reflected solid growth in Pharmacy Automation. BD Medical’s worldwide revenues were also robust during the quarter.

Comparison With BD’s Peers

A notable peer of BD in the Pharmacy Automation space is Omnicell, Inc. OMCL. In July, Omnicell announced its second-quarter 2025 results, wherein it recorded a robust uptick in its top-line results. During the quarter, Omnicell announced its latest outcomes-centric offerings – MedVision and MedTrack / MedTrack–OR. In May, Omnicell announced the opening of its Innovation Lab in Austin, TX. The facility will likely serve as a hub focused on addressing challenges along the medication and supply journey and developing new technologies that are designed to solve evolving challenges faced by the healthcare industry.

Another notable peer of BD is McKesson Corporation MCK. In August, McKesson announced its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, wherein it recorded a robust uptick in its consolidated and U.S. Pharmaceutical segment’s revenues. The uptick in McKesson’s segmental revenues was driven by increased prescription volumes from retail national account customers and growth in the distribution of oncology and specialty products, including contributions from acquisitions. During the quarter, McKesson completed the transactions to acquire controlling interests in PRISM Vision Holdings, LLC and Core Ventures.

BD’s peer and another notable name in the Pharmacy Automation space is Baxter International Inc. BAX. In July, Baxter reported its second-quarter 2025 results, wherein its sales from continuing operations witnessed strength both on a reported and operational basis. Baxter’s U.S. and International sales from continuing operations during the quarter were also strong, both on a reported and operational basis. Baxter’s Pharmaceuticals sales for the second quarter were also robust, both on a reported and operational basis, which reflected strength in Drug Compounding.

