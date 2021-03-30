Markets
BDX

BD Gets Emergency Use Approval For Covid-19, Flu Rapid Antigen Test

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (BDX) announced that the Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for the company's combination Covid-19, Flu rapid antigen test.

The new antigen test on BD Veritor plus System can detect SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and influenza B in a single test in 15 minutes.

"Given that symptoms for COVID-19 and the flu are very similar, having the ability to run a rapid combination test to distinguish between these viral infections may help save time and resources," said Dave Hickey, president of Life Sciences for BD.

BD plans to launch the new test this summer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BDX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular