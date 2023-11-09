News & Insights

BioTech
BDX

BD forecasts full-year profit below estimates on China headwinds

November 09, 2023 — 11:21 am EST

Written by Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

By Christy Santhosh

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson BDX.Nforecast current-year profit below Wall Street estimates on Thursday, citing weakness in China, sending the medical equipment maker's shares down about 9%.

BD manufactures and distributes medical and surgical products such as needles, syringes and sharps disposal units.

The company said the largest headwind it anticipates is from China, where market softness is expected to predominantly impact its drug delivery device business.

The New Jersey-based company now expects an adjusted profit of $12.70 to $13.00 per share for fiscal 2024, compared with analysts' average expectation of $13.50, according to LSEG data.

"While we've been saying FY24 numbers needed to move lower, we don't think investors were expecting a sub-$13.00 guide," J.P. Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus said.

The company said its profit forecast also includes impact from the divestiture of its surgical instrumentation platform that was sold to Steris STE.N in June.

BD also narrowly missed quarterly profit expectations. This is in contrast to that of peers Abbott LaboratoriesABT.N and Boston Scientific BSX.N.

On an adjusted basis, BD reported a profit of $3.42 per share in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to analysts' estimate of $3.43 per share.

The company, however, reported a 6.8% rise in quarterly revenue to $5.09 billion, marginally ahead of analysts' average estimate of $5.02 billion.

BD's largest unit, which makes devices to administer drugs, reported a 7.5% rise in sales to $2.55 billion, largely in line with estimate.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Christy.Santhosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BDX
STE
ABT
BSX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.