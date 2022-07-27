Markets
BD, CerTest Biotec Announce Commercial Launch Of Monkeypox Test

(RTTNews) - BD (BDX) and CerTest Biotec on Wednesday announced the commercial launch of their monkeypox test.

The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the monkeypox virus is now commercially available outside of the United States for use in research applications by laboratories, BD said.

"The assay leveraged the BD MAX System open system reagent suite to develop the CerTest VIASURE Monkeypox molecular test on the BD MAX System," BD added.

