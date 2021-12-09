BD Buys Tissuemed - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) has acquired Tissuemed, Ltd., a privately held firm headquartered in Leeds, England developing self-adhesive surgical sealant films. Tissuemed's lead product, Tissuepatch, is a proprietary sealant technology that bonds to tissue to help control internal bleeding or prevent leaks from surgical incisions.

Kevin Kelly, president of Surgery for BD, said: "Integrating Tissuepatch into our business aligns with our commitment to continuously innovate in our core portfolio to help support minimally invasive surgeries."

The company said the acquisition expands its global offerings for surgeons outside of the U.S. It expects transaction to be immaterial to fiscal 2022 results.

