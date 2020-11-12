BD Buys Medical Business Of CUBEX For Undisclosed Terms - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX) announced Thursday that it has acquired the Medical Business assets of privately-held CUBEX LLC to broadening its automated dispensing portfolio across the care continuum space.

CUBEX develops cloud-based software offerings for advanced medication management.

The strategic acquisition brings together the industry leading BD Pyxis Automated Dispensing Cabinets with the Medical Business of CUBEX's MedBank cloud-based software and analytics platform.

The cloud-based software supports decentralized medication management and provides unique features specialized for pharmacists and nurses across the care continuum. BD previously worked under a commercial distribution relationship with CUBEX.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition does not impact BD's fiscal 2021 guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.