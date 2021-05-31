BD (BDX) to Boost Lab Efficacy With BD Kiestra UCA's U.S. Launch

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, recently announced the U.S. launch of a Urine Culture Application (“UCA”) for use with the BD Kiestra lab automation incubation and imaging system. The application, which has been designed utilizing AI and leveraging the quality of BD BBL plated media, is expected to change the way microbiology labs approach urine culture analysis.

For investors’ note, the latest urine culture app can be used with both standalone BD Kiestra ReadA systems as well as track-based BD Kiestra laboratory automation solutions.

With the latest launch, BD aims to solidify its foothold in the global Integrated Diagnostic Solutions business. Notably, the Integrated Diagnostic Solutions is a part of the broader BD Life Sciences segment.

Significance of the Launch

It is noteworthy to mention that urine cultures consist of a significant part of the daily workload in many labs. However, the majority of those samples do not require any additional work-up.

The UCA is expected to utilize digital imaging and software algorithms to determine the amount of growth on a urine culture plate from clean-caught and catheterized samples. The BD Kiestra system's intelligent incubation and imaging device uses high-throughput robotics to decide which plates automatically go into a queue for clinician analysis and discards the rest.

Per management, the use of the UCA to automatically organize specimens into meaningful worklists is expected to help laboratories work more efficiently and better prioritize their efforts to focus on the most critical and complex specimens. Further, as reading plates is one of the laboratory tasks requiring the maximum skill, and given the dearth of skilled technicians in the workforce along with the pandemic-led challenges to the resources, lab efficiency is of utmost importance.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Fior Markets, the global urinalysis market is expected to grow from $3.37 billion in 2019 to $6.32 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of approximately 8.1%. Factors like increasing cases of kidney-related diseases and rapid technological developments are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest launch is expected to significantly strengthen BD’s global business.

Recent Developments

Of late, BD has witnessed a few notable developments across its businesses.

The company, this month, launched the BD Surgiphor Sterile Wound Irrigation System. It is the first and only ready-to-use aqueous povidone-iodine (PVP-I) irrigation solution currently available in the market which mechanically loosens and removes wound debris.

Also in May, BD announced that the industry's first self-collection claim for HPV screening has received the CE mark. The same month, the company reported solid fiscal 2021 second-quarter results with solid contribution by its COVID-19 diagnostic revenues.

In April, the company, along with CerTest Biotec, announced that the VIASURE SARS-CoV-2 (N1 + N2) Real Time PCR (polymerase chain reaction) Detection Kit for the BD MAX Molecular Diagnostic System can be run on saliva specimens.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 1.2% in the past year against the industry’s 26.2% growth and the S&P 500's 39.6% rise.

