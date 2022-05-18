BD (BDX) Introduces New Molecular Diagnostic Platform in US

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, also popularly known as BD, recently introduced its new fully-automated, high-throughput infectious disease molecular diagnostics platform in the United States. With the receipt of 510(k) clearance from the FDA, the new BD COR MX instrument is a new analytic instrument option for the BD COR System.



It is worth mentioning that the BD COR System is a fully-automated, modular and scalable instrument developed to cater to multiple needs within laboratories to help manage to expand molecular testing volumes.



The BD COR MX/PX System combines and automates the complete molecular laboratory workflow, ranging from sample processing to diagnostic test results for large, high-throughput labs. Meanwhile, the BD COR System eliminates the need to sort specimens, thereby helping the lab tech to have minimal interaction with the specimen, which in turn saves the time necessary for other critical lab processes.



This announcement is likely to provide a boost to BD’s Life Sciences business.



The new system has the capacity to deliver up to 1,000 sample results in 24 hours, thereby eliminating multiple manual interactions per shift that are normally required. In fact, the system raises the standard of care for sexually transmitted infections.



Per management at BD, before the pandemic, clinicians and laboratory technicians had to face increasing workloads and patient needs. These issues have substantially escalated due to the continued staff shortages and more workloads, thanks to the pandemic.



Hence, the BD COR MX/PX System helps lab technicians and clinicians to prioritize higher-value work by automating labor-intensive and mundane error-prone processes.



Per a report by Research and Markets, the global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market size is anticipated to reach $40.8 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 3.0% from 2020 to 2028. Hence, this announcement comes at an opportune time for BD.

Recent Developments

This month, BD and Babson Diagnostics — a science-first health care technology company — recently extended their collaboration to move blood sample collection into new care settings. This will enable patients to take their blood samples at home for diagnostic testing.



In April, BD announced the launch of a new family of reagents that enables researchers to gain improved data resolution and greater insights from samples compared to traditional fluorochromes.



In February, the company announced a collaboration with ReturnSafe to integrate the BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test directly within the latter’s testing management platform.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 5.6% in the past year against the industry's decline of 5%.

