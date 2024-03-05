BD (BDX) Initiates IDE Study to Aid Treatment of Artery Disease

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, recently announced the enrollment of the first patient in the investigational device exemption (IDE) study, AGILITY, which aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the BD Vascular Covered Stent in treating peripheral arterial disease (PAD).

The first patient in the AGILITY study was enrolled at Trinity Medical Center in Bettendorf, Iowa, by Dr. Nicolas Shammas, Interventional Cardiologist, Cardiovascular Medicine, PLLC.

Price Performance

For the past six months, BDX’s shares have lost 13.6% against the industry’s rise of 2.8%. The S&P 500 increased 13.4% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the News

The Vascular Covered Stent, under investigation in the AGILITY study, is a low-profile, self-expanding nitinol implant enclosed in polytetrafluoroethylene. It is administered using a delivery mechanism that allows for regulated stent release.

The global, prospective, multi-center, single-arm, non-randomized AGILITY clinical research, according to BD, will involve up to 40 clinical study sites spread across the United States, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, and 315 patients. Every treated patient will have follow-up at different intervals following therapy, ranging from one month to three years.

Per CDC, there are approximately 6.5 million people aged 40 years and older in the United States with PAD. Moreover, the global PAD patient population was 236 million per this article on National Library of Science. This population should have grown over the past years. It is a potentially severe illness that raises the risk of heart problems and amputation of a limb. Increased blood flow through the sick areas can be achieved with minimally invasive procedures using devices such as covered stents, drug-coated balloons, angioplasty balloons, and atherectomy.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Market Research Future, the global peripheral artery disease market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach more than $4.9 billion by 2032 at a growth rate of 7.8%.

The market for peripheral artery diseases is expanding due to factors like the rapid increase in aging populations and the consequent rise in the prevalence of peripheral artery diseases, as well as an increase in product approvals.

With the given market potential for peripheral artery disease, BD’s Vascular Covered Stent can play a major role in the treatment of PAD and help boost the company’s revenues.

Notable Developments

In January 2024, BDX announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Techcyte. The tie-up aims to offer an artificial intelligence (AI)-based algorithm that guides cytologists and pathologists to identify evidence of cervical cancer and pre-cancer using whole-slide imaging efficiently and effectively.

In the same month, the company announced its collaboration agreement with Hamilton, a leading global manufacturer of laboratory automation technology, to develop automated applications coupled with robotics-compatible reagent kitsto enable greater standardization and reduce human error when conducting large-scale single-cell multiomics experiments.

In December 2023, BD announced the FDA 510(k) clearance for its novel blood collection device, MiniDraw. This revolutionary device is likely to reshape the landscape of diagnostic testing by offering a less invasive and more convenient method for obtaining lab-quality blood samples.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price

Becton, Dickinson and Company price | Becton, Dickinson and Company Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

BDX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Cencora, Inc. COR, Elevance Health, Inc. ELV and Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH.

Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy), reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.28, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.7%. Revenues of $72.25 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Cencora has a long-term estimated growth rate of 8.6%. COR’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.7%.

Elevance Health reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $5.62, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. Revenues of $42.45 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 1.5%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Elevance Health has a long-term estimated growth rate of 12%. ELV’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.1%.

Cardinal Health reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS of $1.82, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.7%. Revenues of $57.45 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Cardinal Health has a long-term estimated growth rate of 15.9%. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.6%.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cencora, Inc. (COR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.