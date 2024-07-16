BD (BDX) Up on Efforts to Tackle Blood Culture Vial Shortage

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company ( BDX ), popularly known as BD, have gained 0.9% since Jul 10, after the company announced reduced availability of blood culture vials due to issues with its supplier. The rise could be likely due to immediate measures taken by the company to mitigate this supply disruption, including leveraging its manufacturing expertise and collaborating with the FDA.

The FDA issued a letter last week to healthcare providers highlighting the supply shortage, underscoring the critical role of blood culture testing in diagnosing and treating infections. The shortage will affect the ability of healthcare providers to efficiently diagnose infections, prompting BD to take immediate actions to ensure continuity of patient care and minimize any potential impact.

More on the News

BD is manually allocating BD BACTEC blood culture vials to mitigate the impact on patient care due to a supply shortage. The company is providing its supplier with its manufacturing expertise, using air shipments and modifying manufacturing schedules for rapid production to address any shortage. The company is also collaborating with the FDA to review all potential options to mitigate delays in supply. It has also planned to restart production at its former supplier of glass vials to help fill the intermittent gap in supply.

The company has advised customers to prioritize vial use based on clinical needs, following guidelines from the Infectious Disease Society of America and the World Health Organization. While BD does not anticipate a significant financial impact from this issue, it is fully focused on restoring the supply of blood culture vials to normal levels.

A Recent Development

Earlier this month, BD introduced the BD Rhapsody Single Cell ATAC-Seq Assay, a groundbreaking tool for single-cell analysis. This new technology allows scientists to examine the epigenome of individual cells, providing insights into the chemical marks on DNA that influence disease mechanisms. By adding an epigenomic layer to their analyses, researchers can better understand how environmental factors affect DNA and cell function, advancing the study of diseases like cancer.

