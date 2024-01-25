BD (BDX) Collaborates With Hamilton to Benefit Researchers

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, recently announced its collaboration agreement with Hamilton, a leading global manufacturer of laboratory automation technology, to develop automated applications coupled with robotics-compatible reagent kits.

This collaboration is likely to enable greater standardization and reduce human error when conducting large-scale single-cell multiomics experiments.

Price Performance

For the past six months, BDX’s shares have lost 17.2% compared with the industry’s decline of 3.6%. The S&P 500 increased 6.6% in the same time frame.



More on the News

BD intends to provide a line of BD Rhapsody Single-Cell Analysis Library Preparation Reagent Kits that are compatible with the Hamilton Microlab NGS STARTM robotic liquid-handling equipment as a result of the collaboration. To create DNA samples or "libraries" that are prepared for genetic sequencing, the combination will automate processes like pipetting and heat cycling.

Phased development and delivery of the Hamilton Microlab NGS STARTM apps and the BD Rhapsody Single-Cell Analysis Library Preparation Reagent Kits is scheduled to begin later this year.

By integrating Hamilton's robotic technology into its end-to-end portfolio of single-cell multiomics solutions, BD continues to leverage automation so that more researchers, whether academic, biopharmaceutical, or contract research organizations are empowered to perform larger-scale single-cell multiomics studies with confidence.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Straits Research, the market size for global single-cell multi-omics was valued at $1.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a rate of 22%. The market is predicted to rise to $9 billion by 2030.

Technological developments in single-cell analysis products and an increase in large-scale genomics studies utilizing single-cell RNA sequencing are the primary drivers of the single-cell multiomics market expansion.

Notable Developments

In December 2023, BD announced the FDA clearance for its novel blood collection device, MiniDraw. This revolutionary device is likely to reshape the landscape of diagnostic testing by offering a less invasive and more convenient method for obtaining lab-quality blood samples.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

BDX carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks to consider in the broader medical space are Universal Health Services UHS, Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR and Acadia Healthcare ACHC.

Universal Health Services, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 4.4% for 2024. UHS’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.47%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

UHS’s shares have gained 1.9% in the past six months against the industry’s 5% decline.

Integer Holdings, presently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15.8%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 11.9%.

Integer Holdings’ shares have rallied 43.5% in the past year against the industry’s 3.7% decline.

Acadia Healthcare, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 10.4%. ACHC’s long-term earnings are expected to grow at 11.2%.

Acadia Healthcare’s shares have gained 11.7% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 5%.

