BD (BDX), Camtech Health Unite to Aid Cervical Cancer Screening

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD and Camtech Health, recently announced their strategic collaboration to uplift cervical cancer screening for women in Singapore by providing them the first-ever option to self-collect a sample amidst the privacy of their own home.

The partnership is intended to raise the percentage of cervical cancer screening in Singapore, where the present screening rate is less than half of eligible women.

More on the News

Cervical cancer is the 10th most common cancer in Singapore, and for women aged 30 to 39, it is the fourth most common cancer. The main obstacles to screening for women in Singapore are time constraints, embarrassment, anxiety, and inconvenience. Until recently, the country only provided HPV testing in hospital or clinic settings, requiring a speculum examination and a physician collection.

The pressing public health issue of reaching women who miss routine cervical cancer screenings can be addressed with the use of at-home collecting. In addition to giving women more access to HPV testing by allowing them to take a sample in private at a time and location of their choosing, self-collection also gives them the assurance that the reliability of their samples is at par with those taken by a clinician.

The program combines the clinically validated BD Onclarity HPV Assay, which can concurrently detect 14 high-risk HPV strains, with the Camtech Health HPV test for self-collection.

Simple steps are involved in taking the HPV test with the Camtech Health app, and the results are mailed back in postage-paid packaging that comes with the kit. The sample is examined using the BD Viper LT fully automated integrated molecular testing system and the BD Onclarity HPV assay. The results are reviewed by a physician and made available on the app, along with a virtual consultation to address any irregularities.

More on BD Onclarity HPV Assay

In a single analysis, the BD Onclarity HPV Assay detects and identifies 14 high-risk HPV types. It also provides genotyping information from specimens collected for cervical cancer screening purposes using the Cervical Brush Diluent tube, Hologic PreservCyt Solution, and BD SurePath Preservative Fluid.

The BD Onclarity HPV Assay has FDA approval for clinical use in cytology-based screening with ASC-US triage, in co-testing paradigm and primary HPV screening. The assay has also met international criteria for primary HPV screening.

The BD Onclarity HPV Assay received the industry's first CE Mark for HPV screening from at-home self-collected vaginal samples.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Coherent Market Insights, the global cervical cancer diagnostic tests market size was valued at $7.04 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at 6.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Increased teenage sexual activity, rising incidence of cervical cancer, and high prevalence of (human papillomavirus) HPV-infected individuals are anticipated to drive the growth of theglobal marketfor cervical cancer diagnostic tests.

With the given market potential for diagnosing cervical cancer, BD’s collaboration with Camtech Health is likely to boost its business and generate additional revenues.

Notable Developments

In January 2024, BDX announced a strategic collaboration agreement with Techcyte. The tie-up aims to offer an artificial intelligence (AI)-based algorithm that guides cytologists and pathologists to identify evidence of cervical cancer and pre-cancer using whole-slide imaging efficiently and effectively.

In the same month, the company announced its collaboration agreement with Hamilton, a leading global manufacturer of laboratory automation technology, to develop automated applications coupled with robotics-compatible reagent kitsto enable greater standardization and reduce human error when conducting large-scale single-cell multiomics experiments.

In December 2023, BD announced the FDA 510(k) clearance for its novel blood collection device, MiniDraw. This revolutionary device is likely to reshape the landscape of diagnostic testing by offering a less invasive and more convenient method for obtaining lab-quality blood samples.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.