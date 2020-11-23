BD Announces New COVID-19 Data Reporting Capabilities Of BD Synapsys Informatics

(RTTNews) - Medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. or BD (BDX) on Monday announced new reporting capabilities for COVID-19 data, enabling scheduled reports to be generated from BD Synapsys Informatics.

BD Synapsys Informatics is an optional integrated informatics solution available to customers using the BD Veritor Plus System, a portable instrument delivering SARS-CoV-2 antigen test results in about 15 minutes, and the BD MAX System, a molecular diagnostic platform returning results in two to three hours.

Both BD Veritor and BD MAX systems have been granted Emergency Use Authorization or EUA by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to perform SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic testing.

According to the company, the BD Synapsys solution's new capabilities allow global customers to create general-purpose reports with COVID-19 data from their BD Veritor and BD MAX systems.

The solution offers configured reporting capabilities that will enable customers in the U.S. to generate reports in accordance with the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act.

The CARES Act requires COVID-19 testing facilities to report testing data to local and federal health authorities daily, including the number of tests performed, results and key patient demographics. BD noted that additional configured reports can be developed, as required.

Used with the BD Veritor Plus System and the BD Max System, the BD Synapsys Informatics 3.84 solution will allow customers to export all SARS-CoV-2 test results in a single daily report.

