BD and Ypsomed Expand Partnership to Target Growing Biologics Market

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX, popularly known as BD, recently announced the expansion of its partnership with Ypsomed to develop a 5.5 mL version of the BD Neopak XtraFlow Glass Prefillable Syringe. BD and Ypsomed have a long-standing partnership that began with the BD Neopak XtraFlow 2.25 mL Glass Prefillable Syringe and the YpsoMate 2.25 autoinjector that delivered improved flow and faster injection times across multiple drug viscosities.

The new 5.5 mL version builds on this progress, and it is designed for full compatibility with Ypsomed’s YpsoMate 5.5 autoinjector. The expanded partnership aims to address the growing demand for large-volume subcutaneous self-injection required by pharmaceutical companies and patients.

Per management, the next-generation syringe is developed to meet the rising demand for easy-to-use solutions for high-dose biologic medicines. By bringing together BD’s experience in drug delivery and Ypsomed’s expertise in autoinjector technology, the companies aim to make self-injection simpler and more convenient for patients living with complex health conditions. Both companies are working closely with pharmaceutical partners to expand subcutaneous drug delivery options for high-dose therapies, including higher volumes and thicker formulations.

Likely Trend of BDX Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, shares of BDX gained 1.4% at yesterday’s closing. Over the past six months, shares of the company have climbed 13.7% compared with the industry’s 13.9% growth and the S&P 500’s 10.4% rise.

In the long run, the expanded partnership with Ypsomed enhances BD’s competitive positioning in drug delivery systems by aligning its prefillable syringe technology with a leading autoinjector platform. As biologics pipelines shift toward higher-dose, subcutaneous formulations, BD stands to benefit from increased adoption of its Neopak XtraFlow platform and deeper engagement with pharmaceutical customers. Availability of syringe samples for studies in mid-2026 provides BD with a multi-year runway to capture growth from the expanding biologics market while strengthening its role as a preferred drug-delivery partner for high-dose therapies.

BDX currently has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion.



More on the News

The new 5.5 mL BD Neopak XtraFlow Glass Prefillable Syringe incorporates BD’s advanced technology, such as a shorter 8-millimeter needle and thinner cannula walls, to better deliver medicines with higher volumes and thicker formulations. These features help improve flow and reduce injection time, overcoming common issues with large-volume biologics and allowing drug developers to go beyond the limits of standard syringes.

Large-volume subcutaneous injections of biologic therapies are becoming more common in treatments for cancer, autoimmune conditions, rare diseases and metabolic disorders. To address this, Ypsomed introduced the YpsoMate 5.5 in 2022, featuring an ergonomic design, a simplified two-step activation process and clear feedback to enhance patient usability and confidence.

The BD Neopak XtraFlow 5.5 mL Glass Prefillable Syringe is intended to further strengthen the YpsoMate 5.5 platform by improving flow performance and shortening injection times — key considerations as biologic dosing volumes and formulation viscosities continue to increase.

The BD Neopak XtraFlow 5.5 mL Glass Prefillable Syringe is under development and will be tested to confirm compatibility with the YpsoMate 5.5 system. Samples for feasibility testing are expected by mid-2026 while Ypsomed works to expand the YpsoMate 5.5 platform to incorporate the new BD syringe.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by data provided by Precedence Research, the prefilled syringes market is anticipated to be valued at $24.13 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.6% through 2035. Factors like rising demand for safe and convenient drug delivery systems, technological advancements, and rising use of biologics, vaccines and injectable therapies, including therapeutic proteins and biosimilars, are driving the market’s growth.

Other News

BD recently announced that the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for its EnCor EnCompass Breast Biopsy and Tissue Removal System. The advanced, multi-modality system is expected to launch in early 2026 and it is designed to provide clinicians with greater flexibility across multiple breast imaging techniques when diagnosing breast disease.

BD has collaborated with the Institute for Immunology and Immune Health (I3H) at the University of Pennsylvania to develop a high-parameter flow cytometry panel, the BD FACSDiscover A8 Cell Analyzer, aimed at a better understanding of the human immune system and supporting the development of therapies for immune-mediated diseases.

BDX’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, BDX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are West Pharmaceutical Services WST, Cardinal Health CAH and The Cooper Companies COO.

West Pharmaceutical Services, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.4%. Revenues of $804.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

WST has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.5% compared with the industry’s 9.5% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.5%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a first-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.55, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.4%. Revenues of $64.0 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.4%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 14.7% compared with the industry’s 9.5% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.4%.

The Cooper Companies, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a third-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.15, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. Revenues of $1.06 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%.

COO has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 7.8% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.4%.

