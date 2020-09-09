BD: New Study Shows Equivalency Of COVID-19 Rapid Point-of-Care Tests

(RTTNews) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) said results from a new research study has showed that the performance of the BD Veritor System for Rapid Detection of SARS-CoV-2 Assay was equivalent to that of the Quidel Sofia 2 SARS Antigen Fluorescent Immunoassay. The company said the results show clinical study design may influence performance estimates and published sensitivity claims of SARS-CoV-2 antigen tests. The study authors have submitted the paper for peer-review consideration to an infectious disease journal.

"The difference in published sensitivity claims for the Quidel Sofia SARS AFI (96.7%) versus the BD Veritor Plus system (84%) was not supported by this study, probably due to the differences in study designs and patient populations in this study versus the Sofia EUA study," said Charles Cooper, vice president for Medical and Scientific Affairs at BD and a co-author of the study.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.