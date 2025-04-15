$BCYC stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BCYC stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,980,052 of trading volume.

$BCYC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BCYC:

$BCYC insiders have traded $BCYC stock on the open market 42 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCYC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BROS. ADVISORS LP BAKER has made 10 purchases buying 1,485,397 shares for an estimated $21,230,384 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. TRAVIS ALVIN THOMPSON (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 11,170 shares for an estimated $226,905 .

. KEVIN LEE (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,799 shares for an estimated $216,564 .

. ALISTAIR MILNES (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,685 shares for an estimated $95,160 .

. MICHAEL SKYNNER (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 6,075 shares for an estimated $74,412 .

. SANTIAGO ARROYO (CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) sold 4,943 shares for an estimated $69,646

NIGEL CROCKETT (CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,519 shares for an estimated $50,200 .

. MICHAEL CHARLES FERGUSON HANNAY (CHIEF PROD & SUPPLY CHAIN OFF) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,851 shares for an estimated $35,735 .

. ALETHIA YOUNG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,610 shares for an estimated $21,379.

$BCYC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $BCYC stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BCYC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BCYC in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/18/2024

Leerink Partners issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/31/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Underperform" rating on 10/24/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

$BCYC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BCYC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $BCYC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Reni Benjamin from JMP Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Jay Olson from Oppenheimer set a target price of $48.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Kalpit Patel from B.Riley Financial set a target price of $28.0 on 10/24/2024

