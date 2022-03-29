BCYC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (Symbol: BCYC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $44.62, changing hands as high as $44.86 per share. Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCYC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCYC's low point in its 52 week range is $25.57 per share, with $62.075 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.