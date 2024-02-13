BCYC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (Symbol: BCYC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.45, changing hands as high as $21.74 per share. Bicycle Therapeutics plc shares are currently trading up about 21.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCYC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BCYC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.54 per share, with $28.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.32.
