BCTX Surges On Positive Clinical Response In Metastatic Cancer Immunotherapy Study

January 13, 2026 — 03:32 pm EST

(RTTNews) - BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) shares were trading at $10.61, up 39.06% or $2.98 higher, following news of a sustained complete resolution of a lung metastasis in a metastatic breast cancer patient treated with the company's Bria-OTS personalized immunotherapy in an ongoing Phase 1/2a study.

The response was confirmed at multiple timepoints through 11 months of follow-up and was reported without treatment-limiting toxicities, strengthening confidence in the therapeutic potential of the Bria-OTS platform.

On the announcement day, BCTX opened near the prior session's close, rallied to intraday highs well above $10, and maintained elevated trading levels throughout the session as investor interest spiked around this clinical milestone. The stock trades on the NasdaqGS.

Trading volume was reflecting a strong market reaction to the clinical update.

BCTX's 52-week range spans approximately $3.00 to $98.20, illustrating volatility tied to clinical progress and sector sentiment in biotech and cancer immunotherapy development.

