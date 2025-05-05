$BCRX stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BCRX stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $112,018,018 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BCRX:
$BCRX Insider Trading Activity
$BCRX insiders have traded $BCRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NANCY J HUTSON sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $52,780
$BCRX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $BCRX stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,125,943 shares (-94.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,987,091
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 1,583,826 shares (+7.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,910,371
- EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP added 1,444,907 shares (+269.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,865,700
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,395,503 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,494,182
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,350,621 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,156,669
- FMR LLC removed 1,211,121 shares (-60.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,107,629
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 1,029,299 shares (-44.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,740,328
$BCRX Government Contracts
We have seen $14,999,854 of award payments to $BCRX over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- PERAMIVIR (RAPIVAB 200MG/20ML (10MG/ML INJ SOLN)): $13,877,673
- BULK ORLADEYO PHARMACEUTICAL: $394,853
- BEROTRALSTAT HCL 150MG CAP,ORAL TRADE NAME: ORLADEYO 150MG CAP: $379,348
- BEROTRALSTAT HCL 150MG CAP,ORAL (ORLADEYO).: $345,808
- BULK ORDER ORLADEYO: $2,170
