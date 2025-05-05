$BCRX stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BCRX stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $112,018,018 of trading volume.

$BCRX Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $BCRX:

$BCRX insiders have traded $BCRX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCRX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NANCY J HUTSON sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $52,780

$BCRX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $BCRX stock to their portfolio, and 120 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BCRX Government Contracts

We have seen $14,999,854 of award payments to $BCRX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

