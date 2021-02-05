BCP finds price to unlock Portuguese market

By Tom Revell

LONDON, Feb 5 (IFR) - Banco Comercial Portugues reopened the market for Portuguese bank debt with a €500m six-year non-call five senior preferred on Friday, finding a level good for both the issuer and investors to pull in more than €900m of orders to the sub-investment grade offering.

Issuance from Portuguese banks, in particular senior unsecured issuance, has been limited for years, with supply mostly coming in the form of covered bonds and capital.

The last euro benchmark issuance from a Portuguese lender came in November 2019, when Caixa Geral de Depositos sold the country's first and to date only senior non-preferred transaction, a €500m five-year.

Following investor calls on Thursday, leads Bank of America, Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Millenniumbcp opened books for the €500m (no-grow) transaction with initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 180bp area on Friday morning.

Guidance was set at 160bp before the spread was fixed at 155bp. The final book stood above €900m, dropping from the €1.1bn peak after the level was tightened.

Bankers said the size of the move from IPTs and the almost twice-covered book represented a good outcome for BCP, in particular given a challenging backdrop for Portuguese credits.

The Portuguese economy has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, shrinking 7.6% in 2020, and the Portuguese central bank has warned that the country's banks face a significant impact.

The central bank noted that despite significant improvements in banks' solvency ratios and liquidity since the country's 2010-2014 crisis, as well as a strong reduction in bad loans, capital ratios were still among the lowest and corporate debt levels were still high.

Question of price

Nevertheless, bankers had been confident the deal would find a good level of interest - it was simply a question of the price required, they said.

"In a world where yield is continuously compressed it's not overly surprising this was something people wanted to take a closer look at," said a banker away from the leads. "It demonstrates to other issuers that these types of transactions are very much viable, but they always were to my mind, especially in a market as strong as we've seen this week."

The final spread of 155bp is the widest for a euro benchmark senior preferred issuance since Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena sold a €750m six-year at 240bp last December.

The sub-investment grade deal, expected be rated Ba1/BB/BB/BBB(low) (Moody's/S&P/Fitch/DBRS), offered a triple digit pick-up over recent senior preferred bonds from banks in core European countries and, in Banco Santander, a southern European national champion.

Santander on Thursday priced a €1.25bn seven-year senior preferred at 52bp.

Most bankers and analysts estimated that fair value was in the 130s over mid-swaps, though some said a case could be made that fair value was substantially wider.

"It's a difficult one [to calculate], but the main thing is the price they landed at is pretty good," said the first banker. "In terms of the absolute level it's a good transaction."

BCP's last public issuance was a €450m 3.875% Tier 2 in September 2019. The March 2030 non-call 2025 subordinated transaction was quoted at 541bp, bid, on Friday, according to Tradeweb.

CGD's 1.25% November 2024 SNP was quoted at 97bp - 53bp inside the level at which it was priced in 2019.

Puja Karia, senior analyst, European banks at CreditSights, suggested the new issue is aimed at contributing to BCP's MREL requirements, though the bank has not published an MREL target.

Bankers expect further issuance of senior or other MREL-eligible bonds from Portuguese banks this year.

"There is a need for MREL in Portugal," said a second banker. "Caixa Geral de Depositos, Santander Totta, to a lesser extent Novo Banco have an MREL need to comply with their targets, so there's a good chance there'll be more Portuguese MREL bonds over the course of the year."

(Reporting by Tom Revell, editing by Helene Durand, Robert Hogg)

