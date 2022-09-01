BCOR vs. FUTU: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Technology Services sector might want to consider either Blucora (BCOR) or Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Blucora has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that BCOR is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

BCOR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.85, while FUTU has a forward P/E of 23.05. We also note that BCOR has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FUTU currently has a PEG ratio of 1.38.

Another notable valuation metric for BCOR is its P/B ratio of 2.44. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, FUTU has a P/B of 2.96.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to BCOR's Value grade of A and FUTU's Value grade of D.

BCOR has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than FUTU, so it seems like value investors will conclude that BCOR is the superior option right now.



