BCOR or CLBT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Technology Services sector have probably already heard of Blucora (BCOR) and Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, Blucora has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that BCOR likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than CLBT has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

BCOR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 12.09, while CLBT has a forward P/E of 63.48. We also note that BCOR has a PEG ratio of 0.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CLBT currently has a PEG ratio of 12.52.

Another notable valuation metric for BCOR is its P/B ratio of 2.71. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, CLBT has a P/B of 41.46.

Based on these metrics and many more, BCOR holds a Value grade of A, while CLBT has a Value grade of C.

BCOR stands above CLBT thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that BCOR is the superior value option right now.





