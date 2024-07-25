BCO Ex-Dividend Reminder - 7/29/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/29/24, Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2425, payable on 9/3/24. As a percentage of BCO's recent stock price of $106.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BCO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.91% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCO's low point in its 52 week range is $64.15 per share, with $109.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $106.59.

In Thursday trading, Brinks Co shares are currently down about 2.3% on the day.

