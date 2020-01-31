BCO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Brinks Co (Symbol: BCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.89, changing hands as low as $83.82 per share. Brinks Co shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCO's low point in its 52 week range is $69.85 per share, with $97.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.23.

