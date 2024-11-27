BCI Minerals Unveils New Unquoted Equity Securities Issuance

BCI Minerals Ltd (AU:BCI) has released an update.

BCI Minerals Ltd has announced the issuance of over 11 million unquoted equity securities, including Performance and Share Rights, as part of their employee incentive scheme. This strategic move could be pivotal for investors interested in the company’s growth prospects. The securities are aimed at enhancing employee engagement and aligning interests with shareholders.

