BCI Minerals (ASX:BCI) Price Target Decreased by 14.81% to 0.35

The average one-year price target for BCI Minerals (ASX:BCI) has been revised to 0.35 / share. This is an decrease of 14.81% from the prior estimate of 0.41 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.32 to a high of 0.39 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.33% from the latest reported closing price of 0.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in BCI Minerals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCI is 0.01%, a decrease of 21.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 3,862K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,716K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 918K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 184K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 41K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

