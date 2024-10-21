BCI Minerals Advances Mardie Project with Key Milestones

BCI Minerals Ltd (AU:BCI) has released an update.

BCI Minerals Ltd has marked significant progress in the September 2024 quarter by commencing salt production operations at its Mardie Project, backed by financial closure on its $981 million project finance facilities. The company has also signed a strategic agreement with China’s Befar Group for salt supply and received an initial $26 million from the sale of its Iron Valley assets. With construction over 50% complete, BCI is on track to ship its first salt by Q2 FY27.

