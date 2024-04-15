BCH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Banco de Chile (Symbol: BCH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.72, changing hands as low as $21.58 per share. Banco de Chile shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCH's low point in its 52 week range is $19.20 per share, with $24.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.57.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.