BCH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Banco de Chile (Symbol: BCH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.28, changing hands as high as $19.50 per share. Banco de Chile shares are currently trading up about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCH's low point in its 52 week range is $15.64 per share, with $22.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.45.

