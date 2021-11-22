BCH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Banco de Chile (Symbol: BCH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.21, changing hands as high as $20.57 per share. Banco de Chile shares are currently trading up about 12.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCH's low point in its 52 week range is $16.33 per share, with $25.117 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.