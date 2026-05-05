BCGM Wealth Opens $10.07 Million Stake in BlackRock's Country-Rotation ETF

Key Points

Added 313,306 shares of CORO; estimated trade size ~$10.07 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value increased by $10.07 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price changes.

Position accounts for a 2.53% change in 13F reportable AUM.

Post-trade stake: 313,306 shares valued at $10.07 million as of March 31, 2026.

New position, placing CORO outside the fund's top five holdings among 178 total positions.

10 stocks we like better than BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF ›

BCGM Wealth Management, LLC initiated a new position in CORO during the first quarter, acquiring 313,306 shares for an estimated $10.07 million based on quarterly average pricing, according to a May 5, 2026 SEC filing.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 5, 2026, BCGM Wealth Management, LLC established a new position in BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO) during the first quarter. The fund acquired 313,306 shares, with the estimated value of the trade at $10.07 million based on the period’s average price. The quarter-end value of the stake also totaled $10.07 million.

What else to know

This was a new position for BCGM Wealth Management, LLC; the holding represents 2.53% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:ITOT: $17.88 million (4.5% of AUM) NYSEMKT:IVV: $17.48 million (4.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:JAVA: $14.98 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:QQQ: $13.65 million (3.4% of AUM) NYSEMKT:DYNF: $12.68 million (3.2% of AUM)



Company Overview

Dividend Yield 2.85% Price (as of market close 2026-05-05) $34.97 Expense ratio 0.55% AUM $3.6 billion

Company Snapshot

Offers an actively managed ETF focused on international country rotation strategies.

Generates revenue through management fees and investment income derived from the ETF's underlying portfolio.

Targets institutional and individual investors seeking diversified exposure to international equities using active country allocation.

BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF is designed to provide investors with dynamic exposure to international equity markets through an actively managed country rotation approach. The fund leverages BlackRock's investment expertise to identify and allocate capital to countries with attractive risk-return profiles. This strategy aims to enhance portfolio diversification and capitalize on shiftingglobal markettrends.

What this transaction means for investors

The CORO ETF is a “fund-of-funds” that holds country-specific ETFs—Japan's EWJ, Canada's EWC, and others—then actively rotates the allocations based on BlackRock's quantitative signals about which markets look strongest. Instead of locking into a static international index, you're betting BlackRock can shift country weights at the right time to capture momentum.

The fund launched in December 2024, so it's just over a year old. In that short window, CORO has crushed the S&P 500, while charging a 0.55% expense ratio and yielding 2.85%. BCGM Wealth Management initiated this $10.07 million position in Q1 2026, and they weren't alone. Institutional investors piled into CORO during Q1, making it one of the quarter's most popular new ETF buys among wealth managers.

The catch: One year isn't enough time to prove the active rotation actually delivers returns net of fees over full market cycles. An investment like this works if you want international exposure with tactical country tilts and you trust BlackRock's model. If the rotation doesn't add value beyond a cheaper passive international fund, you're paying 0.55% for nothing.

Should you buy stock in BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,216,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 963% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 201% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2026.

Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.