BCE's Series Z Preferred Shares Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BCE Inc's Series Z Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRZ.TO) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3365), with shares changing hands as low as $17.70 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRZ was trading at a 28.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRZ shares, versus BCE:
Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRZ, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series Z Preferred Shares:
In Tuesday trading, BCE Inc's Series Z Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRZ.TO) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are down about 1%.
