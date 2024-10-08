News & Insights

BCE's Series Z Preferred Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

October 08, 2024 — 02:10 pm EDT

October 08, 2024 — 02:10 pm EDT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BCE Inc's Series Z Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRZ.TO) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3365), with shares changing hands as low as $17.70 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRZ was trading at a 28.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRZ shares, versus BCE:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRZ, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series Z Preferred Shares:

BCE.PRZ+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, BCE Inc's Series Z Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRZ.TO) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are off about 0.3%.

