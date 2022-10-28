BCE's Series Y Preferred Shares Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of BCE Inc's Series Y Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRY.TO) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.3625), with shares changing hands as low as $18.15 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRY was trading at a 28.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRY shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRY, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series Y Preferred Shares:

In Friday trading, BCE Inc's Series Y Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRY.TO) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 0.9%.

