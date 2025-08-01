BCE's Series Y Preferred Shares Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRY shares, versus BCE:
Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRY, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series Y Preferred Shares:
In Friday trading, BCE Inc's Series Y Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRY.TO) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 1.2%.
Also see: Insurance Brokers Dividend Stocks
STRT Insider Buying
Freshworks Past Earnings
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.