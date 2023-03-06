BCE's Series Y Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of BCE Inc's Series Y Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRY.TO) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.675), with shares changing hands as low as $18.61 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRY was trading at a 26.90% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRY shares, versus BCE:
Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRY, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series Y Preferred Shares:
In Monday trading, BCE Inc's Series Y Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRY.TO) is currently off about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 0.4%.
