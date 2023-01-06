BCE's Series T Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Friday, shares of BCE Inc's Series T Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRT.TO) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2475), with shares changing hands as low as $17.56 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRT was trading at a 28.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRT shares, versus BCE:
Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRT, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series T Preferred Shares:
In Friday trading, BCE Inc's Series T Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRT.TO) is currently up about 2.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 1.1%.
