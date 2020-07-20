BCE's Series T Preferred Shares Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of BCE Inc's Series T Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRT.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7548), with shares changing hands as low as $11.49 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRT was trading at a 52.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRT shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRT, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series T Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, BCE Inc's Series T Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRT.TO) is currently up about 7.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are off about 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.